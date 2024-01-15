Pay increases of up to 24 per cent part of proposed deal with Quebec teachers' union

Teachers who haven't reached the top of their pay scale would receive salary increases ranging from 20 to 24 per cent over five years under an agreement in principle with the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) and the provincial government.

CTV News has confirmed that teachers who are at the top of the scale, who represent the majority, would see an increase of 17.4 per cent, according to the proposed deal.

A teacher at the highest level (16) on the pay scale who receives a $92,027 salary currently, for example, would reach $109,121 by the 2026-2027 school year. Teachers at level 6 would see the highest increase at 24.5 per cent.

The union represents more than 95,000 teachers across Quebec, or about 60 per cent of unionized teachers in the province.

Under the terms of the agreement in principle, Quebec will also allocate about $74 million in special funding aimed at adding support resources in classes and reducing class sizes.

Union meetings are scheduled to be held soon so that members can vote on the deal.

The CSQ union is one of four major unions that formed an alliance of 420,000 workers known as the common front, which held 11 strike days in November and December.

Another education union, the Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement, went on strike for a total of 22 days.

The FAE has also reached a deal in principle for its 66,000 members, who are set to vote on the proposal in the coming weeks.

With files from The Canadian Press