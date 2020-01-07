PC brand maple apple seasoned pork loin roast recalled due to undeclared mustard
Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling its President's Choice (PC) maple apple seasoned pork loin roast because it contains mustard, which was not declared on the label.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) warns that anyone with an allergy to mustard should not consume the recalled product:
Maple apple seasoned pork loin roast (730 g, UPC: 0 60383 20663 5; best before date: Jan. 10, 2020)
It has been sold across the country.
“Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home,” the CFIA states. “Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.”
The agency adds that anyone with an allergy to mustard should not eat the roast as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
The CFIA says it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this food.
