PCR tests no longer needed for short trips

By Brooklyn Neustaeter



TORONTO -- As of Nov. 30, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents returning home after short trips to the United States will no longer have to provide proof of a negative molecular test, such as a PCR test.

The federal government announced that it is lifting the molecular test requirement for travellers who have received a complete COVID-19 vaccine series when returning to Canada after less than 72 hours.

However, the molecular test requirement will still be required for trips abroad lasting more than 72 hours.

The federal government also said that travellers who have received the Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines will be considered fully vaccinated for travel purposes by the end of the month.

Previous border measures required that all travellers entering Canada, regardless of vaccination status, present proof of a negative molecular COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of crossing the land border or flight departure.

For trips under 72 hours, travellers have been permitted to take a COVID-19 test in Canada before departure under the current rules, then show the Canadians results upon their return.

These rules remain in place until Nov. 30.

Molecular tests can cost anywhere between $150 to $300. Antigen tests, which generally only cost $40 to $60, are not accepted for entry in Canada.

Pressure has been mounting on the federal government from politicians and tourism companies on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border to lift the PCR test entry requirement for short trips, arguing the expensive tests can deter travel between the two countries.

Critics have also called for the test requirement to be scrapped completely for fully vaccinated travellers, but Canada is expected to take a more gradual approach to easing some of the pandemic-related measures at the border.

The federal government lifted the global advisory asking Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside the country in October, but is continuing to advise against travel on cruise ships.

Canada opened its borders in October to non-essential international travellers who have received both doses of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine, and fully vaccinated Americans have been allowed to cross the border into Canada since August.

The U.S. government reopened its land border to non-essential Canadian travellers on Nov. 8., while air travel to the U.S. has been allowed with certain conditions.