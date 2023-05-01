iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Pedestrian, 66, hit by car in Montreal suffers serious injuries


The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A man is recovering from serious upper-body injuries after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough Monday afternoon.

Montreal police (SPVM) say officers were called to the intersection of Fleury Street East and Papineau Avenue around 3:35 p.m.

The 19-year-old driver was going north on Papineau Avenue when he hit the 66-year-old pedestrian, say police.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since stabilized.

The driver stopped at the scene and is not facing charges right now, say police. The investigation is ongoing.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*