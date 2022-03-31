Pedestrian dies after being struck by truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie

A man has died following a collision with a truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

The collision happened at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on 9th Avenue near Beaubien Street after the driver of the truck made a left turn out of an alleyway.

The pedestrian, who police say was in his 60s, was heading north. A police spokesperson says the driver didn't see him coming.

Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the man.

When emergency response teams arrived, the pedestrian was rushed to hospital, where his death was later confirmed, and the driver was treated for shock.