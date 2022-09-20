iHeartRadio
Pedestrian dies after collision in east end Montreal


A pedestrian is dead after a collision in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A 32-year-old man is dead after a collision in Montreal's east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Tuesday night.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the collision occurred at 7:55 p.m. on Hochelaga Street.

The man was attempting to cross de la Salle Avenue when he was hit by the car, which was heading east.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured but was treated for shock.

"Speed could have been a factor in this case," said Mariane Allaire Morin, a spokesperson for Montreal police.

Officers are on the scene to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the collision.

