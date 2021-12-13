Pedestrian dies in crash at train crossing on Montreal's South Shore

A man on foot died instantly Monday evening in a train accident on the South Shore, police say.

The collision occurred at around 6 p.m. at a train crossing in St-Bruno-de-Montarville, at the intersection of Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Blvd. and Seigneurial Blvd., Longueuil police said.

Train tracks run parallel to and just north of Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier and have a marked crossing with Seigneurial, according to images from Google Maps.

The train that hit the man was an exo train, said a spokesperson for the exo system, Jean-Maxime St-Hilaire. The tracks are shared between exo and Canadian National (CN), he said.

Police didn't explain how the accident occurred but said the pedestrian died on the spot and they were attempting to identify him.

A police spokesperson said the victim is a man but she has no further information about him, including a rough age range.

Investigators are on scene to learn more and a perimeter has been established, cutting off access to the area for drivers via Route 116 indefinitely.

Service on the train line in question, the Mont-Saint-Hilaire line, has been suspended between Saint-Hubert and Mont-Saint-Hilaire stations "for an indefinite period," said St-Hilaire.The network has put some measure in place to help those affected.