iHeartRadio
-13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Pedestrian fires gunshots at moving vehicle in St-Leonard: police

image.jpg

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired in the neighbourhood of St-Leonard Monday night.

Calls to 911 about 8:30 pm alerted police toshots fired on de Cluny Street between Robert and Aramis streets, said a police spokesperson.

According to investigators, initial reports are that a pedestrian fired a gun at a moving vehicle.

Gunshells were found on the ground at the scene.

Everyone involved in the incident apparently fled the scene and no victim or suspect has been located yet, police said.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error