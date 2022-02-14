Pedestrian fires gunshots at moving vehicle in St-Leonard: police

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired in the neighbourhood of St-Leonard Monday night.

Calls to 911 about 8:30 pm alerted police toshots fired on de Cluny Street between Robert and Aramis streets, said a police spokesperson.

According to investigators, initial reports are that a pedestrian fired a gun at a moving vehicle.

Gunshells were found on the ground at the scene.

Everyone involved in the incident apparently fled the scene and no victim or suspect has been located yet, police said.