Pedestrian hit by car in east Montreal, severely injured

A 29-year-old man was critically injured Wednesday when he was hit by a car in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

According to police, the man was struck by a vehicle heading east on Hochelega Street around 11 p.m., near the Aird Avenue intersection.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Authorities still feared for his life as of Thursday morning.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, suffered no major injuries.

A scene was established Wednesday night so collision investigators could gather more information on the incident. Police say it does not appear that alcohol was a factor.