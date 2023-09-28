iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Montreal’s east end left critically injured


A man in his 20s was hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough on Sept. 28, 2023.

A man in his 20s is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Ville-Marie borough Thursday night, say Montreal police (SPVM).

The pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Frontenac and Ontario Streets around 8:30 p.m. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was not injured and will meet with investigators as they try to understand what happened, said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Information officers received from witnesses suggests the vehicle was heading north on Frontenac when the man was hit.

Northbound Frontenac closed starting at la Fontaine Street as police investigated Thursday evening. Ontario Street closed in both directions between du Havre and D’Iberville streets.

12
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*