Pedestrian in critical condition after Quebec City collision

A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were struck by a car in Quebec City's Saint-Sauveur district Friday night.

The pedestrian was hit shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the corner of Wilfrid-Hamel Blvd. and Marie-de-l'Incarnation St., according to Quebec City police (SPVQ).

The victim was unconscious when help arrived and was taken to hospital.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene. Police are meeting with the driver.

Police drew a security perimeter Friday evening as investigators examined the scene.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 15, 2022.