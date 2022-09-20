Pedestrian in critical condition following collision in East Montreal

A man in his forties is in critical condition Tuesday evening after a collision in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The collision occurred around 7:50 p.m. near Ontario Street and Letourneux Ave.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital and their life is in danger, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

The driver was not injured but is being treated for nervous shock.

Officers are on the scene to gather more information.