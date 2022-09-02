iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by car in east end Montreal

Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

A 26-year-old pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a car in Montreal's east end.

Montreal police (SPVM) says the collision happened at 5:40 a.m. Friday in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The man was crossing Marseille Street southbound, near de l'Assomption Boulevard, when he was hit by the car, which was travelling westbound on the same street.

"The pedestrian was transported to hospital, and we are actually waiting for a medical update," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "Concerning the driver, a 23-year-old man, he was not injured in the collision."

A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators to analyze the circumstances surrounding the collision. 

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*