Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by car in east end Montreal

A 26-year-old pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a car in Montreal's east end.

Montreal police (SPVM) says the collision happened at 5:40 a.m. Friday in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The man was crossing Marseille Street southbound, near de l'Assomption Boulevard, when he was hit by the car, which was travelling westbound on the same street.

"The pedestrian was transported to hospital, and we are actually waiting for a medical update," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "Concerning the driver, a 23-year-old man, he was not injured in the collision."

A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators to analyze the circumstances surrounding the collision.