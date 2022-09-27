iHeartRadio
Pedestrian in hospital after collision with SUV in downtown Montreal


Montreal police. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

A 25-year-old pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by an SUV in downtown Montreal early Tuesday morning.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident occurred at 3:10 a.m. on the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard West and Guy Street.

The driver of the SUV was heading eastbound on a green light on the boulevard when he hit the pedestrian, who was crossing northbound.

"When police arrived on the scene, they located a pedestrian; he was unconscious," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He was transported to hospital, and he's still in a critical but stable condition."

The 72-year-old driver was uninjured but is being treated for shock.

René-Lévesque Boulevard is closed in the eastbound direction between Saint-Marc and Mackay streets, while Guy Street is closed in both directions between Argyle Avenue and René-Lévesque Boulevard to allow investigators to analyze the scene.

