Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Saint-Jérôme

A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A pedestrian who was the victim of a hit-and-run Friday night in Saint-Jerome has died, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) announced Sunday.

The 29-year-old man was found unconscious around 3:30 a.m. in the ramp of Highway 117 North, near 116th Ave.

No arrests have been made in this case at this time, said Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay, a spokesperson for the SQ.

Police are also still trying to identify the suspect vehicle.

--This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 31, 2021. 

