Pedestrian killed in Laval after being struck by a car


The Laval police logo is seen on a police car, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A pedestrian died after being struck by a motorist in Laval's Chomedey district on Monday evening.

"The accident occurred around 9:20 p.m. on Cléroux Boulevard, at the intersection with John-Molson Street," said Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara.

A 21-year-old woman was driving westbound on Cléroux Boulevard, in an industrial area, when she struck the pedestrian, a 48-year-old man who was crossing the street in an unknown direction.

The man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that evening.

According to Beshara, there was no evidence of impaired driving or distraction.

This report by The Canadian Press as first published in French on Sept. 12, 2022. 

