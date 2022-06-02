Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Montreal

A pedestrian is in hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car in Montreal Wednesday night.

The incident happened in a residential area on Saint-Zotique Street East and de Lorimier Avenue in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the 46-year-old woman was standing in the street at 10 p.m. when she was hit by the car.

"The woman was on the street and the driver of the vehicle couldn't avoid the collision," said Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "Police are trying to determine what she was doing in the street at that time; was she trying to cross the street?"

She was transported to hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

The 63-year-old driver was treated for shock.

Police are working to determine the events leading up to the collision, but say they have already ruled out alcohol and speed.