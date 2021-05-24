iHeartRadio
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Quebec City

image.png

A man in his 40s was seriously injured Monday morning in Quebec City after being struck by a vehicle on Bourg-Royal Ave.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) reported that the man was initially on the sidewalk but ended up in the traffic lane for an unknown reason.

The first vehicle managed to avoid the pedestrian, but a second vehicle struck him at approximately 7:30 a.m., police say.

ACCIDENT| Véhicule vs piéton | Fermeture complète de l'avenue du Bourg-Royal dans deux sens entre rue du Vignoble et rue Marmen. Secteur à éviter pour les automobilistes puisqu'il y a un risque de congestion.

— Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) May 24, 2021

The man was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver who struck the pedestrian was also transported to a hospital for treatment for nervous shock.

Bourg-Royal Ave. was initially closed to southbound traffic, the direction of travel of the vehicle involved, but was later completely closed between du Vignoble and Marmen streets to allow investigators to get to the bottom of this accident.

Forensic identification technicians were also called to the scene of the collision.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 24, 2021.

