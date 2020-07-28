Pedestrian struck and killed by pickup truck in Plateau

A pedestrian was pronounced dead at a Montreal hospital late Monday night after being hit by a pickup truck in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

According to the Service de police de la ville de Montreal (SPVM), the accident took place around 10:40 p.m. on Parc Ave.

The driver was headed north and while crossing the Milton St. intersection on a green light, came into contact with a 48-year-old pedestrian who was on the street, according to police.

The SPVM believes the driver, who is in his 40s, wasn’t able to avoid hitting the woman.