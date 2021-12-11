Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Route 137 in Saint-Hyacinthe

Provincial police say a pedestrian is dead after a Friday evening collision in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.

The Surete du Quebec says the driver failed to see the woman while she was crossing at an intersection in the city 60 kilometres east of Montreal.

Police say first responders rushed the 60-year-old to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her name has not been released.

The collision took place on Route 137 at the intersection of Avenue Allaire, in the northwest end of the city.

Investigators were on site Friday to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

-- This report by the Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 10, 2021.