Peel St. in downtown Montreal getting a $108 million facelift

One of the busiest streets in Montreal's downtown core is getting a $108 million redesign.

The City of Montreal unveiled its concept for Peel St., between Rene-Levesque Blvd. and Sherbrooke St. West, on Tuesday, that the city says "will transform the face of this key downtown thoroughfare."

The project includes reconstructing underground infrastructure in addition to widening sidewalks, creating a protected bike path, planting 30 trees and installing new street furniture.

"We consulted the population and merchants, we listened to their needs and I am proud of the result we have achieved," said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

The bike lane will be part of the 184-kilometre REV (Réseau express vélo) bike path network that connects various points on the Island of Montreal.

"The construction of a new section of the REV, which will complete the axis from the Lachine Canal to De Maisonneuve Boulevard, will also allow cyclists to travel safely," said city councillor Sophie Mauzerolle, who is responsible for transportation and mobility on the executive committee.

Peel St. will eventually be a one-way street heading north between Rene-Levesque and Sherbrooke to allow for businesses along the strip to construct terrasses in the summer.

The Peel St. redevelopment has been integrated into the latest phase of the Sainte-Catherine St. West redevelopment project between Mansfield and Peel streets.

The city says it will reduce the work duration and minimize the impact on downtown Montreal.

Work is scheduled to begin in the fall and run until 2025.