Peladeau criticizes Air Canada and repeats his offer to buy Air Transat

Pierre Karl Peladeau deplores the uncertainty left by Air Canada over its takeover of Transat A.T. following the authorization granted Thursday by Ottawa to the carrier.

In an open letter sent to the media on Saturday, the businessman also said that he himself wanted to "take over" Transat and that he has "the means for his ambitions."

On Thursday, the federal government gave the green light to Air Canada's acquisition of Transat A.T., a decision that comes with a series of conditions.

On Friday, as Air Canada unveiled its fourth quarter results, the airline said that the deadline surrounding the sale of the tour operator had been set for February 15 while the European Commission has still not decided.

After this deadline, the two parties are no longer linked to the transaction. They can, however, agree to extend the deadline.

According to Peladeau, Air Canada has been causing uncertainty for nearly a year and a half, which heightens the threat to Transat's survival.