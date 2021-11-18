iHeartRadio
Penguins snap losing streak, thump Canadiens 6-0 on the road

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme and players Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Jonathan Drouin and Cole Caufield, left to right, look up at the replay following a last minute goal by Pittsburgh Penguins' Teddy Blueger during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a three-game losing streak with a convincing 6-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

The Penguins exploded in the first period with goals from Sydney Crosby, Danton Heinen and Jake Guentzel. Teddy Blueger and Brock Ginn also scored.

Blueger picked up two goals and one assist, Guentzel recorded one goal and one assist. Tristan Jarry recorded a shutout, blocking all 24 shots sent his way.

Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau allowed five goals on 31 shots in two periods of play. Samuel Montembeault replaced Primeau at the start of the third period, allowed one goal and blocked 11 of 12 shots.

Crosby scored his first goal of the season 3:36 into the game following a tic-tac-toe play with Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel. The Penguins captain was playing his first game at the Bell Centre since March 2, 2019.

The Penguins doubled their lead on the power play at 12:39. Heinen beat Primeau with a shot from the right faceoff circle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2021. 

