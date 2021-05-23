iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

People flood to closed beach over weekend, violate public health measures

image.jpg

Despite being closed, a large crowd of Montrealers flocked to the Cap St. Jacques Beach on the weekend, violating still-in place public health regulations.

Photos of the beach showed that many of the beach goers were not keeping physically distanced and were in groups larger than eight people.

On Sunday, beer cans and trash were still on the beach, though a cleanup was organized.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis said the situation must be stopped. The mayor wrote a letter to the city's executive committee member overseeing large parks, calling for more steps to be taken to monitor popular sights such as beaches and parks.

Beis said he hasn't gotten an adequate response from the city.

A city spokesperson said measures have already been put in place, such as limiting the number of people in the Cap St. Jacques Nature Park to 1,000 people and deploying more staff to ensure people were following the rules.

The city said SPVM cadets will be present as of next week to support park staff and esnreu respect for public health measures.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error