People with developmental disabilities frustrated over Quebec COVID-19 vaccine rollout and may sue

A lawyer representing people with developmental disabilities is threatening to sue the Quebec government if his clients and their families aren't vaccinated for COVID-19 soon.

Lawyer Julius Grey said he's giving the government of Quebec a few days to act and that a letter will be coming by Monday if nothing is done.

Quebec said in March that it was prioritizing vaccines for people with disabilities, but not if they live at home.

Advocates of people with disabilities such as Down Syndrome and autism say these people are at a higher risk for COVID-19 because of their genetics.

Hospitalization rates for people with these disabilities are 5 times the normal and their death rate is 10 times higher, according to Grey.

"Clearly, there is something absurd, arbitrary and discriminatory about the order of priority, which excludes some people who are at serious risk," Grey said.

Premier Francois Legault said Thursday that his government is following public health's advice in its vaccine rollout.