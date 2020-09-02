People with disabilities demand better home care and pay for attendants

Inspired by the dramatic gesture by Jonathan Marchand, who placed himself in a cage in front of the National Assembly, people with disabilities held a 'virtual demonstration' on Wednesday afternoon.

About 100 participants, including representatives of COPHAN (Confederation des organismes de personnes handicapees) and RAPLIQ (Regroupement des activistes pour la inclusion au Quebec), protested for "the right to live at home" with sufficient care and services, as well as better-paid staff.

Celles et ceux qui veulent joindre la manifestation virtuelle par téléphone, le numéro est le suivant: 438-809-7799 et le numéro de la réunion est le 873 2128 0231

Event spokesperson Linda Gauthier pointed out that home care workers who take care of people with disabilities tend to leave for public establishments where they are better paid.

RAPLIQ is asking that these attendants get paid a comparable wage to beneficiary attendants who work in CHSLDs.

Protesters are also asking for the right to stay at home, not in long-term care centres, and to get enough services and care there.

In August, Marchand raised awareness by placing himself in a cage in front of the National Assembly, demanding to be able to leave the long-term care establishment he lived in to be able to live at home and obtain adequate home care.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sep. 2, 2020.