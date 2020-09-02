iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

People with disabilities demand better home care and pay for attendants

image.jpg

Inspired by the dramatic gesture by Jonathan Marchand, who placed himself in a cage in front of the National Assembly, people with disabilities held a 'virtual demonstration' on Wednesday afternoon.

About 100 participants, including representatives of COPHAN (Confederation des organismes de personnes handicapees) and RAPLIQ (Regroupement des activistes pour la inclusion au Quebec), protested for "the right to live at home" with sufficient care and services, as well as better-paid staff.

Celles et ceux qui veulent joindre la manifestation virtuelle par téléphone, le numéro est le suivant: 438-809-7799 et le numéro de la réunion est le 873 2128 0231

Posted by Regroupement des activistes pour l'inclusion au Québec (RAPLIQ) on  Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Event spokesperson Linda Gauthier pointed out that home care workers who take care of people with disabilities tend to leave for public establishments where they are better paid.

RAPLIQ is asking that these attendants get paid a comparable wage to beneficiary attendants who work in CHSLDs.

Protesters are also asking for the right to stay at home, not in long-term care centres, and to get enough services and care there.

In August, Marchand raised awareness by placing himself in a cage in front of the National Assembly, demanding to be able to leave the long-term care establishment he lived in to be able to live at home and obtain adequate home care.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sep. 2, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error