Pepper-sprayed after running a yellow light, Montrealer says racial profiling must end

image.jpg

He ran a yellow light and ended up pepper-sprayed right in the eyes, he says.

Video of Lamine Nkouendji's traffic stop was posted last month by locals in Outremont, where the incident happened. It shows him screaming as police pull him from his car.

With the police targeting him for going through a yellow, "that interception is the very definition of racial profiling," says one lawyer.

Now Nkouendji, who is originally from Cameroon, wants accountability for the incident.

Watch the video above to see the full report.

