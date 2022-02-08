iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Person in critical condition after shooting in Brossard parking lot

Police tape is pictured in this file photo.

Police on Montreal’s South Shore are investigating a shooting in a commercial parking lot that sent one male victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Longueuil police say they responded to the call around 3:55 p.m. near the intersection of du Rome and Marie-Victorin boulevards in Brossard.

The victim was hit by “at least one bullet" while in a car, according to police. Police did not release the person's age. 

Police say anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or the anonymous info line at 450-846-8500. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error