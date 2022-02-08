Person in critical condition after shooting in Brossard parking lot

Police on Montreal’s South Shore are investigating a shooting in a commercial parking lot that sent one male victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Longueuil police say they responded to the call around 3:55 p.m. near the intersection of du Rome and Marie-Victorin boulevards in Brossard.

The victim was hit by “at least one bullet" while in a car, according to police. Police did not release the person's age.

Police say anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or the anonymous info line at 450-846-8500.

This is a developing story that will be updated.