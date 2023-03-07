iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Peter Gabriel to perform in Quebec City and Montreal in September


In this April 10, 2014 file photo Hall of Fame Inductee Peter Gabriel appears in the press room at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The North American leg of famed musician Peter Gabriel's extensive tour will kick off on Sept. 8 at the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City.

A press release issued Tuesday morning revealed that 73-year-old former member of British band Genesis would also give concerts at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Sept. 9, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sept. 11, at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Sept. 13 and at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Oct. 7.

His North American tour also includes Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles stops.

Concerts are also planned in Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston, but dates still need to be determined.

The i/o tour, which will run through Europe and North America until the fall, will include new material from Gabriel's upcoming album and songs from his extensive musical repertoire.

Peter Gabriel will be joined at the concerts by his regular musicians Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

The North American portion of the i/o tour goes on general sale this Friday on LiveNation.com. Fans can access a special pre-sale via the Peter Gabriel fan club newsletter starting this Tuesday.
 



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 7, 2023
 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*