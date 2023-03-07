Peter Gabriel to perform in Quebec City and Montreal in September

The North American leg of famed musician Peter Gabriel's extensive tour will kick off on Sept. 8 at the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City.

A press release issued Tuesday morning revealed that 73-year-old former member of British band Genesis would also give concerts at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Sept. 9, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sept. 11, at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Sept. 13 and at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Oct. 7.

His North American tour also includes Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles stops.

Concerts are also planned in Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston, but dates still need to be determined.

The i/o tour, which will run through Europe and North America until the fall, will include new material from Gabriel's upcoming album and songs from his extensive musical repertoire.

Peter Gabriel will be joined at the concerts by his regular musicians Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

The North American portion of the i/o tour goes on general sale this Friday on LiveNation.com. Fans can access a special pre-sale via the Peter Gabriel fan club newsletter starting this Tuesday.







- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 7, 2023

