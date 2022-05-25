Peter Nygard's sex assault case in Montreal postponed again

The Quebec sex crimes case against Canadian fashion magnate Peter Nygard has been postponed to July 8.

Nygard, 80, faces one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement involving the same person. The crimes allegedly took place between Nov. 1, 1997 and Nov. 15, 1998.

Nygard’s case was before a judge in Montreal on Wednesday, after it had been initially postponed on April 4.

At that time, lawyers agreed to delay the case to give his legal team time to deal with Nygard's other legal cases.



He is already detained in Toronto on similar charges, and also faces an extradition warrant for sex-related charges pending in the United States.



- With files from CTV News' Stephane Giroux and The Canadian Press