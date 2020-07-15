iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Petition calls on government to cancel mandatory mask law

Gazette

Just days before the mandatory mask law takes effect Saturday more than 56,000 Quebecers have signed a CHANGE.ORG petition calling on the Legault government to reverse its decision.

Berthierville resident Geneviève Sénécal, the petition sponsor,  argues that the science of wearing masks isn't consistent in its conclusions.

She cites several studies and says information provided by the Premier and the Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda is often contradictory.

In addition to calling for the order to be rescinded, Sénécal contends that forcing people to wear a mask violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The Quebec Ombudsman issued a statement yesterday saying the government’s decision  was reasonable because wearing masks " aims to better protect the health and safety of citizens during the health crisis.”

Sénécal has called on her local MNA to present the petition in the National Assembly but says so far there has been no response.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error