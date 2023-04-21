iHeartRadio
14°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Petition circulating calling for Minister Caire's resignation after third link backtrack


image.jpg

Citizens are mobilizing to demand the resignation of Minister Eric Caire because of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government's retreat on the third link tunnel between Levis and Quebec City.

The petition highlights the fact that Caire put his seat on the line on the issue of the link between the two cities.

Jim Légaré launched the petition on Thursday and is asking the minister to keep his word out of respect for the citizens of the La Peltrie riding.

At the time of writing, the petition had collected nearly 1500 signatures.

Questioned Thursday after his government's retreat on its major campaign promise, Caire said he had no intention of resigning. Instead, he wants to meet with his constituents to explain the decision.

The CAQ is now proposing to build a tunnel between Quebec City and Levis that would be dedicated solely to public transit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 21, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*