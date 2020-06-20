Petition circulating to rename Lionel-Groulx metro station after Oscar Peterson

A petition is circulating to change Lionel-Groulx Metro Station and honour one of Montreal’s most celebrated jazz legends.

The “Change Lionel Groulx Metro Station and rename it Oscar Peterson Metro Station” petition is close to reaching the 2,500 signatures it hopes to garner online, as advocates push to swap names of the metro station in Little Burgundy on the corner of Atwater Ave. and St. Jacques St.

“I believe our city should honour the incredible accomplishments that Oscar Peterson achieved by renaming Lionel-Groulx metro station as Oscar Peterson metro station,” the petition reads. “This allows Montreal to celebrate the legacy of a man who has proudly represented our city on the international stage and allows our city to celebrate the beautiful cultural diversity and representation that black Montrealers bring to our city.”

Peterson died in 2007 after winning eight Grammies, and becoming one of the great jazz pianists and composers of the genre.

Duke Ellington called the Montreal-born virtuoso who grew up in Little Burgundy the “Maharaja of the keyboard.”

Lionel Groulx died in 1967 and was a Catholic priest, historian and Quebec nationalist.