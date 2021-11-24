Petition launched against compensating companies affected by Quebec oil and gas ban

A petition has been launched to protest the possibility of compensating companies that could be affected by an eventual ban on oil and gas development in Quebec.

More than 30 organizations, including environmental groups and student associations, are sponsoring the petition.

According to The Canadian Press, they want to put pressure on the Quebec government now that it has announced its intention to abandon oil and gas development in the province.

The petition also calls for the rapid adoption of a bill prohibiting all hydrocarbon exploration and extraction, whether on land, in water or at sea.

There are still 182 oil and gas exploration permits in effect in Quebec, covering more than 32,000 square kilometres of territory.

The Association de l'énergie du Québec, which represents oil and gas companies, has already indicated that very high compensation will be required should the ban proceed.

The organizations argue that the provincial government has no obligation to compensate companies affected, based on a recent report by the Quebec Environmental Law Centre (CQDE).

Group spokesperson Adrien Guibert argues fossil fuels have already cost Quebec taxpayers enough.

He suggests if Quebec were to become one of the first places to compensate oil and gas companies, it would set a dangerous precedent for other provinces where the industry is much larger, such as in Alberta.

Premier François Legault had mentioned earlier this year that his government was looking into buying back permits granted to companies.

During this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) held in Glasgow, Legault announced that Quebec had joined the Beyond Oil and Gas Coalition (BOGA).

Quebec is the first province or state in North America to join this coalition and commit to moving away from oil and gas extraction.

Organizations that are part of the petition campaign include Greenpeace, Équiterre, the Association québécoise des médecins pour l'environnement, as well as a large number of student associations, including Polytechnique, Université de Sherbrooke and some branches of the Université du Québec.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 24, 2021.