Petry not on the ice at Habs practice after blocking shot with foot against Hurricanes
Defenceman Jeff Petry wasn’t on the ice when for the Montreal Canadiens’ training session on Monday morning.
Petry suffered an injury to his foot while blocking a shot in the Habs’ 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. He stayed in the game and scored the winning goal in overtime.
The team said Petry was taking a therapy day.
In 67 games this season Petry has posted 10 goals and 29 assists. The 32-year-old defenceman also has a -13 plus/minus differential.
The Canadiens are scheduled to play the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. As of Monday morning, the team is nine points out of a playoff spot.
