Phase I of work blitz on Pierre-Laporte Bridge completed, 2nd to begin Aug. 8

The first work blitz on the Pierre-Laporte Bridge, connecting Quebec City and Lévis, has been completed.

Quebec's transport ministry confirmed the bridge reopened three northbound lanes at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

By 7 a.m., all lanes heading southbound were also reopened.

The first phase of repairs, which began on June 27, included replacing the waterproofing membrane and asphalt on the bridge deck.

Smaller details, such as pavement marking, will be done during the evenings or overnight before the next blitz starts. Officials say this should only require partial lane closures.

The second phase of work is expected to take place Aug. 8 to 18, but officials note these dates could change due to operational constraints or weather conditions.

During the work, one lane will be open to traffic in each direction.

The Pierre-Laporte Bridge was inaugurated in November 1970.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 6, 2021.