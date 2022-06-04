Phillips Square, Pied-du-Courant reopen in Montreal

Though orange cones remain a sight throughout the city, a pair of popular places to meet up and enjoy the sun have reopened in Montreal.

The newly renovated and redesigned Phillips Square is now devoid of work crews and cones and is open with rows of benches surrounded by gardens available to relax in Montreal's downtown core.

The city's official reopening will happen later in June.

Le magnifique Square Phillips est enfin ouvert��



Et ce n’est pas fini! Il manque encore la fontaine et le réaménagement de la rue du Square Phillips!



Peu à peu, note centre-ville se transforme en un des plus beaux en Amérique du Nord (p-ê même au monde!)�� pic.twitter.com/t2O3DuFsz2

Five kilometres east, the sand has arrived and the Village au Pied-du-Courant is ready to welcome those wanting to take in family activities, craft booths in the shadow of the Jacques Cartier Bridge with a front-row view of the St. Lawrence River.