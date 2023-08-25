Piece of history: Souvenir rivets from Montreal's old Champlain Bridge to be distributed

A souvenir piece of Montreal's first Champlain Bridge salvaged from the historic structure could be yours if you attend one of two events being held in early September, both on the city's South Shore.

Each recipient, who must be 18 years or over, will be handed one rivet that was pulled from the steel bridge when it was dismantled after spanning the St-Lawrence for 60 years.

There is a limited supply of the souvenirs --somewhere between 4,000 and 5,000, and they'll be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis. These are the only give-aways planned.

EVENTS:

Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Centre socioculturel Alphonse Lepage, located at 7905 Av. San Francisco in Brossard

Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at 201 Berlioz Rd. in Île des Sœurs

CAUTIONARY NOTE

The glossy-looking rivets are safely protected by a coat of varnish, the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Inc. (JCCBI) explained in a press release, and for good reason.

The varnish serves a dual purpose, making the rivet shiny and attractive but also safer since there could be lead residue in the paint that coated it when it was in use, the JCCBI said.

As a result, people are being advised that it's their responsibility not to damage or tamper with the souvenir and not to handle it if the varnish gets damaged.

"The souvenir should never be handled or used by children," the release says.

"The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated shall not be liable for any loss or damage in connection with this souvenir: you assume all the risks."

The rivets were among the 25,000 tons of steel recovered during the deconstruction of the Champlain Bridge.