iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Pierre Arcand returns to Liberal shadow cabinet after January demotion

image.jpg

Veteran MNA Pierre Arcand is returning to the Quebec Liberal Party shadow cabinet.

The Leader of the Official Opposition and of the party, Dominique Anglade, announced that the MNA for Mount Royal-Outremont will become the Energy and Natural Resources critic.

In early January, Anglade announced that Arcand, a former minister and former interim leader of the Liberals, was demoted to the rank of simple MNA, without any responsibility within the official opposition. He had previously been a critic for transport and metropolitan issues.

She wanted to send a message to the MNA that she disapproved of his choice to travel to Barbados during the holiday break, despite government instructions to discourage non-essential foreign travel.

Meantime, Dominique Anglade also announced Thursday that the MP for Laval-des-Rapides, Saul Polo, will become the spokesperson for tourism.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error