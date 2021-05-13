Pierre Arcand returns to Liberal shadow cabinet after January demotion

Veteran MNA Pierre Arcand is returning to the Quebec Liberal Party shadow cabinet.

The Leader of the Official Opposition and of the party, Dominique Anglade, announced that the MNA for Mount Royal-Outremont will become the Energy and Natural Resources critic.

In early January, Anglade announced that Arcand, a former minister and former interim leader of the Liberals, was demoted to the rank of simple MNA, without any responsibility within the official opposition. He had previously been a critic for transport and metropolitan issues.

She wanted to send a message to the MNA that she disapproved of his choice to travel to Barbados during the holiday break, despite government instructions to discourage non-essential foreign travel.

Meantime, Dominique Anglade also announced Thursday that the MP for Laval-des-Rapides, Saul Polo, will become the spokesperson for tourism.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2021.