Pierrefonds business targeted by gunfire: Montreal police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after officers heard a gunshot while on patrol in Pierrefonds and found that a business had been targeted.

Police say the officer heard the shot at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night near Jacques-Bizard and Pierrefonds boulevards.

Officers searched the area and located gunshot impacts on a business on the second floor of a strip mall.

"It was the window of a business that more than one projectile, more than one impact," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "We found some shells near to there."

There were no injuries and no suspects located.

Investigators are going through surveillance footage to try to determine more about the shooting.