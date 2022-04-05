Pierrefonds gears up for potential flooding ahead of spring showers

For some, spring is an anxious time as thoughts turn to flooding.

In Pierrefonds, the flood fight starts at the doorstep, with police officers and firefighters travelling house-to-house to hand out information on flood preparation.

But Rene Leblanc says nothing could have prepared him for what came in 2017.

"We relive that nervous period every year,” he said.

Muddy waters poured into his home, causing $100,000 in damage, as historic flooding ravaged Quebec.

The Rivière des Prairies is calm now, but every spring brings a new wave of anxiety for Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis.

"We know that the water levels are relatively normal at this point, however, that can always change. It’s never stopped us from doing this preventative work."

Pumps are on standby, sandbags are stacked, and the borough is prepared to bring in an inflatable dike if needed.

That’s what it did back in 2019 to protect homes from record rainfall.

Most of the equipment was rented, but Beis wants long-term solutions — something the Plante administration says is in the works.

"There are actually four projects that have been approved for permanent infrastructure to avoid flooding," said Alain Vallaincourt, executive committee member responsible for public security.

Considerable rainfall is expected later this week in Montreal, with Environment and Climate Change Canada issuing a special weather statement Tuesday calling for significant rainfall on Thursday and Friday. The Montreal area could see up to 40 millimetres of rain.

The city has asked the province for help with permanent measures, but insists it’s ready for whatever comes this season.

"As a city we are ready, we have human resources and financial resources ready for any flooding in Montreal," said Louise Desrosiers of the Montreal fire department.

For Leblanc, the consequences of not being ready are all too real.

"We’re not an isolated case. Water is rising around the world, and we know we’re going to have to face this."