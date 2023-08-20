Pierrefonds man charged with first-degree murder of his wife

The man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her husband, CTV News has learned.

The body of Robyn-Krystle O'Reilly, 34, was discovered around noon inside the trunk of a vehicle on the side of regional road 7, near a sand quarry in Wickham, a municipality in the Centre-du-Québec region about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

"She was pronounced dead on the scene," said provincial police spokesperson Stephane Tremblay. "They also arrested the 39-year-old suspect right on the spot."

Kevin Romagosa, 39, was arrested and taken to hospital for medical evaluation. He reportedly showed signs of an attempted suicide.

On Sunday, Romagosa was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of improper or indecent interference with O'Reilly's remains.

Both O'Reilly and Romagosa share the same residential address in Pierrefonds, a neighbourhood in Montreal's West Island. O'Reilly is survived by her two young children.

"It's still doing my mind in. I just can't believe it," said Sandy Shields, who lives in the area.

Shields said O'Reilly and Romagosa were active in their neighbourhood, calling them a "typical young couple." They had lived in the area for just over two years, residents said.

"I'm in complete shock," she told CTV News. "He would help me around the yard clipping some of my hedges. She would make banana bread and give me loaves."

According to their LinkedIn profiles, Romagosa worked in management at a Canadian lighting company, while O'Reilly worked in communications at a Montreal-based tech company.

SOS Violence Congugale, a Quebec organization that helps domestic violence victims, addressed the tragedy on social media Monday.

"Again. It is always with a broken heart that we write these messages," the Facebook post reads. "We have to change things... to avoid the next... and the next... and the next."

-- Published with reporting from CTV's Matt Gilmour.

SUPPORT NETWORK

Victims of domestic violence can contact SOS violence conjugale at 1-800-363-9010.

Other resources: