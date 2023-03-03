Pig puzzle solved: Animal rights group says it hung frozen pig carcasses under Montreal overpasses

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS A PHOTO OF A DEAD ANIMAL.

An animal rights group is taking responsibility for the frozen pig carcasses found hanging under overpasses in Montreal Thursday morning.

Three carcasses were hung at three locations in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie overnight, prompting Montreal police (SPVM) to investigate.

It appears the mystery has been solved, with the group Direct Action Everywhere confirming their involvement to various media outlets on Friday morning.

"The goal is to show everyone that there's a connection between what they pay for and the cruelty behind slaughterhouses," Nathe, a spokesperson for the group Direct Action Everywhere, told CTV News. They did not disclose their full name.

Nathe said "disturbances" like this can help push forward social justice movements.

"We see speciesism as something we have to attend [to], and we wish to find any way to acknowledge that that is an issue," Nathe said.

The pigs were hung at the intersections of Christophe-Colombe Avenue and des Carrières Street, Papineau Avenue and des Carrières Street, and de Lorimier Avenue and Dandurand Street.