Pileup on Highway 30 kills 2, injures 10 others

July20Crash

A multi-vehicle accident near a road construction site on Highway 30 eastbound in Brossard killed two people, including an 11-year-old boy, Tuesday night.

It happened just after 11:00 P.M. when police say a tractor-trailer failed to stop in time as traffic in front slowed through the construction zone near Grande-Allée Boulevard.

A 42-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy in one vehicle were killed instantly. A 16-year-old boy and a 55-year-old man in a second car were seriously injured, both are in critical condition. Eight others were hurt as some vehicles were pushed off the road and overturned into a ditch.

Highway 30 east will remain closed between Grande-Allée and Cousineau as accident investigators comb over the scene.

