iHeartRadio
30°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Pilot injured after difficult seaplane landing in Laurentians

An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.

A pilot was injured Saturday after a difficult water landing on the Aux Sables reservoir near Notre-Dame-du-Laus, in Quebec's Laurentians region.

Emergency services, including the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) water patrol, were called to intervene around 11:15 a.m.

The pilot, who was alone on board, was transported to hospital with injuries but was conscious and breathing, according to the SQ.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating.

Earlier this week, another seaplane accident on the St. Maurice river resulted in one fatality.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 23, 2022.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*