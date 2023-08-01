Pilot injured after small plane crashes at airport in Quebec City

A small plane crashed on a runway at the Jean-Lesage International Airport in Quebec City on Tuesday morning, leaving the pilot injured.



Quebec City police say the crash happened at 9:22 a.m. On its Twitter feed, the Jean-Lesage airport stated that the aircraft was an Orizon Aviation Cessna 152 with a single passenger on board. The pilot was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

"We don't know the cause of the accident right now but emergency services were deployed right away," said airport spokesperson Alexandre Mc Graw.

The incident was captured on video where the plane is seen taking off, turning, and then diving to the ground before crashing. The aircraft was upside down on the runway, according to police.

The crash occurred on the main runway, and is causing some flights to be delayed, the airport confirmed. The aircraft is expected to be towed away and the runway restored in the next few hours.

- With files from The Canadian Press