'Pilot to the stars' Normand Dube added to Quebec police most-wanted list

Quebec provincial police (SQ) have added the so-called "pilot to the stars," Normand Dube, to their most-wanted list.

Dube was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2018 for arson and criminal harassment of three civil servants, and last year he was sentenced to seven years in prison for deliberately cutting Hydro Quebec power lines.

He was out on bail while he appealed his case, but his bail was revoked last week for violating court orders.

Dube was supposed to check in to prison Thursday but has yet to report to the police.

His whereabouts remain unknown.

Dube was described as "pilot to the stars" for his past work ferrying Quebec entertainers.

The 2014 attack on the hydro lines is said to have cost nearly $30 million to repair and left 180,000 people in the dark.