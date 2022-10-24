iHeartRadio
Pincourt, Terrasse-Vaudreuil under boil-water advisory


image.jpg

A boil water advisory has been issued for the Pincourt and Terrasse-Vaudreuil municipalities, located on Île Perrot just west of the Island of Montreal.

"Following the receipt of non-compliant samples on the Town of Pincourt's drinking water network, we must put all residents of the Town of Pincourt and Terrasse-Vaudreuil on boil water advisory until further notice," reads a notice on the Pincourt municipal website.

Residents are advised to boil their water for a least a minute before consumption. This applies to water used for drinking, making ice cubes, preparing food that won't be exposed to prolonged cooking, and brushing teeth/rinsing.

According to the notice, residents may use unboiled water to wash dishes, launder clothes and bathe.

"Make sure that young children do not swallow water while bathing," the release adds.

 

  

