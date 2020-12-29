PK Subban and Lindsey Vonn split up after three-year relationship, engagement

Former Hab PK Subban announced today that he's splitting up with his fiancée, ski racer Lindsey Vonn, after the sports stars' three-year relationship.

A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator)

"Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared," he wrote.

"After much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

The two first made their relationship public in 2018. But they got together in late 2017, with their anniversary sometime around now -- last year, on Christmas Day, Vonn wrote a post on Instagram referring to that as their two-year anniversary.

Today, at the same time as Subban, Vonn posted her own break-up message with the same photo.

"Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together," she wrote.

"He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal."

A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn)

She repeated Subban's final paragraph, word for word.

The two had a wedding scheduled for this summer but postponed it because of the pandemic, telling media in December they were in no rush to hurry it.

The two had been living in New Jersey, where Subban now plays for the New Jersey Devils. Vonn is an Olympic gold medalist and is widely considered to be the best women's ski racer of all time.