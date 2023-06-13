Plan your travel route this busy Grand Prix weekend or risk traffic tie-ups, city says

As Formula 1 race cars careen around Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve this weekend at high speeds, regular motorists may find themselves at a standstill if they don't heed the city's warnings about road closures and traffic tie-ups.

High volumes of traffic are expected in Montreal as of Friday morning, so the city encourages people to take public transit, work from home or cycle to their destination.

That's especially true if they're heading downtown or to the Grand Prix site where parking will be limited, the city said in a press release, as the Lafontaine tunnel remains partially closed.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

On June 15, 16, 17 and 18, traffic on the Concorde Bridge will be restricted to certain accredited Grand Prix attendees

Taxis will need to use the Jacques-Cartier Bridge to get to Notre-Dame and Sainte-Hélène Islands, through traffic will be banned on Macdonald Road, linking the Jacques-Cartier and Concorde Bridges

Frequency of metro service will be increased, buying tickets and passes in advance is recommended even though extra staff will be on hand to assist

The city says between 90,000 and 120,000 people are expected to attend the Grand Prix daily and 6,500 are expected daily at La Ronde.